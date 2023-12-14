Mother of teen girl strangled to death in South Shore pleads for justice

The mother of a 15-year-old girl found strangled to death on Chicago’s South Side is pleading for answers and justice.

Her daughter Amarise Parker was found dead Tuesday night in the 7200 block of S. Phillips Ave. in the South Shore neighborhood.

“She loved to sing and dance,” cried her mom Yahanna Clark. “She was a blessing and now she’s an angel.”

The sophomore at CICS Longwood High School was reported missing on Nov. 26. Family told NBC Chicago she returned home Monday, but went missing again.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“She was a lovely soul, everybody loved her,” she said. “Although she had been missing she didn’t deserve this, she didn’t deserve this.”

Tragically her body was found at a home near 73rd St. and Phillips Ave. Neighbors told police they heard people arguing and called 911. Officers showed up and found Parker strangled to death.

“Listen to me, listen to me strong, that was somebody’s baby,” said crisis responder Andrew Holmes. “Do you have children? Do you have a daughter?”

Holmes canvassed the neighborhood Thursday night passing out flyers about her case. He and others went door to door car to car trying to get new tips in her case.

“We know that you bragged about it, said something, told somebody something,” said Lisette Guillen with Case Files Chicago.

As Clark prepares to bury her daughter, she prays justice will be served.

“The person who did this, you need to just give it up because God’s going to get you anyway,” she said. A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. You can submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIPS.com or call 1-800-U-TELL-US.