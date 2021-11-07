Mother of Suspect Accused of Shooting Bensenville Officer Says Son Hadn't Been Acting Like Himself

The mother of a 21-year-old man accused of shooting a Bensenville police officer broke her silence following the shooting, explaining her son hadn't been acting like he typically does and offered an apology for his actions.

Kiante Tyler was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a police officer with a firearm, and two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer in connection with the shooting early Saturday morning.

Tyler appeared in DuPage County bond court Sunday where a judge granted the prosecutor's petition to deny bond, according to authorities. The 21-year-old was arrested following the incident that occurred at approximately 1 a.m. during a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of South York Road.

Tyler's mother, Kenya Bentley, told NBC 5 she called police because her son was acting out, and she worried he took drugs that made him violent.

"They gave him something," she said in an interview. "They gave him some bad stuff. What he’s doing now is not him. It’s another person."

Bentley said she had no idea Tyler was armed when the incident unfolded.

As an officer was talking to the suspect, he pulled out a weapon and fired 10 shots at the officer, striking him eight times, according to court documents and DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

The officer, identified as Officer Steve Kotlewski with the Bensenville Police Department, was able to crawl away from the doorway, and others officers arriving on scene began to render first aid, applying tourniquets and making efforts to stop the bleeding.

Kotlewski was taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for “extensive” injuries, according to authorities.

Following the shooting, an officer went to Tyler's apartment where he surrendered after several minutes.

"I really feel bad because my son was never like this," his mother, Bentley, stated.

A 9mm pistol was found lying on the kitchen counter of the apartment, along with several spent rounds of ammunition, police said.

Tyler is set to be arraigned Dec. 6 in DuPage County Circuit Court.