Suspect in Shooting of Bensenville Police Officer Denied Bond

A Bensenville man has been denied bond after he allegedly shot a police officer eight times during a domestic disturbance call early Saturday.

According to authorities, the suspect in the case is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a police officer with a firearm, and two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer in connection with the shooting.

Authorities say that at approximately 12:55 a.m. Saturday, the Bensenville Police Department was notified of a domestic disturbance in an apartment in the 100 block of South York Road.

An officer arrived on the scene, and was talking to occupants of the apartment at the front door of the residence.

As the officer was talking to the suspect, he pulled out a weapon and fired 10 shots at the officer, striking him eight times, according to court documents and DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

The officer was able to crawl away from the doorway, and officers arriving on scene began to render first aid, applying tourniquets and making efforts to stop the bleeding.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he has undergone emergency surgery for “extensive” injuries, according to authorities.

The suspect eventually surrendered to police and was placed into custody. A 9mm pistol was found lying on the kitchen counter, along with several spent rounds of ammunition, police said.

In a phone conversation with NBC 5's Vi Nguyen, the suspect's mother said that he had been dealing with mental health issues, and that she called 911 because she was concerned her son was going to harm himself.