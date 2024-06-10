Mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin pleads for Israel and Hamas agreement

The pain is palpable for Rachel Goldberg-Polin, a Chicago-area native whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin was kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack in southern Israel.

“It’s very difficult to describe because it’s almost like trying to explain to someone who has been blind since birth, what the color red is,” she said. “It’s so inexplicable. It’s not just emotion and psychological pain. It’s spiritual pain, it’s physical pain. It’s excruciating, elegant torment.”

Rachel has felt torment for 248 days, which is how long her 23-year-old son has been held captive by Hamas.

“I am trying to be hopefully and optimistic. That’s sort of our mantra. That hope is mandatory,” Rachel said. “And we are praying that our leaders, all the leaders, do the right thing for the people. The people who are suffering.”

Hersh was at the Tribe of Nova music festival when Hamas launched its attack from nearby Gaza. In April, Hamas released a hostage video showing Hersh - the first sign he was alive since being taken captive.

In the video, Hersh was missing part of his left arm.

Witnesses previously said he lost it when attackers tossed grenades into a shelter where people had taken refuge. He had tied a tourniquet around it before being bundled into the truck by Hamas.

Israeli on Saturday rescued four hostages during a rescue operation in a heavy air and ground assault. At least 210 Palestinians, including children, were killed, a Gaza health official said.

The four individuals rescued were taken by helicopter for medical checks and tearful reunions with loved ones after 246 days held. Their rescue gave other families some relief as they wait for, hopefully good news about the remaining 120 hostages still being held captive.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“The entire region is in so much pain and we are all desperate to get this deal agreed to by both sides,” Rachel added. “By Israel and Hamas, so we can end the suffering of all of these innocent people on both sides.”