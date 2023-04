A Look at the Most Popular Food at McDonald's in Each State

Ahead of National McDonald's Day on Saturday, recent research reveals just what menu items are keeping Americans loyal to the Golden Arches in each state.

The data, compiled by Illinoisbet.com, analyzed the number of searches for McDonald's in each state, while also measuring the number of searches per 1,000 people recorded in each state for the last 12 months.

On top of search data relevant to people looking for McDonald's, the research released by Illinoisbet.com also looked into the top 10 meals from each state based on local search data.

It may or not be the high prices for food in Las Vegas, but no state searched for McDonald's quite as much as those in Nevada, where 1,365 searches per 1,000 residents were recorded over the past year.

Illinois joined Nevada as one of the 14 states that recorded more searches than there were residents, with Indiana, Michigan and Ohio also among the Midwestern states with more McDonald's searches than residents.

Across the country, the Big Mac reigned supreme as the top choice in 31 states, including Illinois, where the iconic sandwich topped the Happy Meal and the McChicken to close out the state's top three.

Perhaps another interesting trend was the widespread desire for discontinued or limited-time menu items, with many states searching for "McDonald's Snack Wraps" and the McRib en masse.

The defunct snack wraps were the most-searched menu item in seven states, including Michigan, Ohio and New York.

Below is a full look at the search data and top meals in each state:

State McDonald’s Searches (last 12 months) per 1000 people #1 Order #2 Order #3 Order Alabama 3,779,280 741 Big Mac McRib McGriddle Alaska 497,760 679 Big Mac McRib McChicken Arizona 7,896,360 1,059 Big Mac McGriddle McNuggets Arkansas 2,418,600 790 Big Mac Happy Meal McRib California 40,245,960 1,034 Happy Meal Big Mac McGriddle Colorado 6,311,760 1,076 Big Mac McRib Happy Meal Connecticut 3,280,680 904 McDonalds Snack Wraps Big Mac Happy Meal Delaware 939,840 911 McNuggets Big Mac Happy Meal Florida 25,743,120 1,136 Big Mac McRib Happy Meal Georgia 10,635,120 964 Big Mac McRib McGriddle Hawaii 1,578,240 1,101 Happy Meal Big Mac McRib Idaho 1,372,560 695 Big Mac Happy Meal McRib Illinois 15,450,120 1,238 Big Mac Happy Meal McChicken Indiana 6,994,200 1,021 McRib Big Mac McDonalds Snack Wraps Iowa 2,527,680 789 Big Mac McRib Happy Meal Kansas 2,603,040 886 Big Mac McRib happy meal Kentucky 3,960,240 877 McDonalds Snack Wraps Big Mac Happy Meal Louisiana 3,680,880 808 Big Mac McRib McGriddle Maine 969,840 696 Big Mac McDonalds Snack Wraps Happy meal Maryland 6,715,080 1,091 Big Mac McRib McDonalds Snack Wraps Massachusetts 6,730,200 965 Big Mac McDonalds Snack Wraps Happy meal Michigan 10,582,440 1,055 McDonalds Snack Wraps Big Mac Happy Meal Minnesota 5,582,640 975 Big Mac Happy Meal McRib Mississippi 1,807,320 617 Big Mac McGriddle McRib Missouri 5,672,400 917 McRib Big Mac Happy Meal Montana 716,520 629 Big Mac McRib Happy Meal Nebraska 888,000 450 McRib Big Mac happy meal Nevada 4,380,000 1,365 Happy Meal McRib Big Mac New Hampshire 594,000 423 Big Mac McDonalds Snack Wraps McNuggets New Jersey 8,015,400 866 McDonalds Snack Wraps Big Mac McNuggets New Mexico 1,086,600 515 Happy Meal McRib Big Mac New York 20,713,200 1,062 McDonalds Snack Wraps Big Mac Happy Meal North Carolina 10,314,360 952 McRib Big Mac McChicken North Dakota 325,200 417 Big Mac McRib McDonalds Snack Wraps Ohio 12,892,440 1,097 McDonalds Snack Wraps Big Mac Happy Meal Oklahoma 1,625,760 402 Big Mac McRib Happy Meal Oregon 4,176,600 989 Big Mac Happy Meal McRib Pennsylvania 10,713,600 828 McRib Big Mac McDonalds Snack Wraps Rhode Island 486,000 446 Big Mac McDonalds Snack Wraps Happy meal South Carolina 3,362,160 626 Big Mac McRib happy meal South Dakota 325,200 352 Big Mac McNuggets Happy Meal Tennessee 2,952,000 414 Big Mac McRib Happy Meal Texas 32,121,840 1,053 Big Mac McRib McNuggets Utah 1,620,000 473 McRib Big Mac McNuggets Vermont 217,200 336 Big Mac McDonalds Snack Wraps McNuggets Virginia 8,385,120 963 McRib Big Mac Happy Meal Washington 7,927,320 1,012 Big Mac McRib Happy Meal West Virginia 594,000 337 McDonalds Snack Wraps Big Mac McRib Wisconsin 2,952,000 950 Big Mac Happy Meal McRib Wyoming 225,000 386 Big Mac McRib Happy Meal

Additionally, Illinois ranks among the top 5 states in number of McDonald's restaurants, with the state's 647 locations only trailing New York, Florida, Texas and California.

North Dakota has the fewest McDonald's restaurants of any state, with just 22 locations. Wyoming has only 24 locations, while there are 27 McDonald's restaurants in Alaska.