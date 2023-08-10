More than 70,000 rubber ducks will splash into the Chicago River on Thursday

Thousands of rubber ducks will float along the Chicago River Thursday as they compete to cross the finish line in the city’s 2023 Chicago Ducky Derby.

The annual event allows the public to sponsor rubber ducks with proceeds going towards Special Olympics.

The funds aim to help the organization to "continue to provide year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development to more than 21,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state," a press release said.

Ducky Derby events begin at 10 a.m. with a Family Festival in Pioneer Court featuring games, prizes, performances and more.

The Splashdown (duck race) will launch off from Columbus Drive Bridge at 1 p.m. The race duration is dependent on how quickly the rubber ducks float to the finish line, but a post-race Family Festival is set to start at 1:20 p.m. back at Pioneer Court.

Special Olympics Illinois athlete, Josh -- who has earned gold and bronze medals in gymnastics -- will serve as the 2023 Duck Ambassador.

You can visit the website here to adopt a duck for just $5.