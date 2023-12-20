More than 300 Illinois license plates rejected as offensive in 2023, officials say

Motorists certainly get creative when it comes to customizing Illinois license plates, but more than 300 letter and number combinations were rejected this year because they were too offensive or too difficult to read.

According to a press release from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, at least 304 plates were rejected in 2023 out of nearly 55,000 requests.

In all, more than 7,700 personalized license plate requests have been rejected and added to a list of permanently banned combinations, according to officials.

“I appreciate the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their own customized license plates, but they must meet the standards of good taste and decency,” Giannoulias said. “We have to keep an eye out for anything tawdry, lewd or offensive, all of which are rejected and placed on our permanent rejection list.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

So what kind of plates were rejected in 2023?

*naughty language ahead

Some of the plates cited by the Secretary of State’s Office included gems like “EATBUTT,” “BONER,” “MILFS” and “DZNUTZ,” among others.

All will be added to a list of permanently banned plates, according to officials.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the “Pick a Plate” feature allows residents to customize their plates to their heart’s content, while also checking to see if a plate has already been purchased by another motorist.

A plate with a combination of letters and numbers will set a motorist back $47, while a vanity plate with all letters costs an extra $94, on top of the price of obtaining a plate in Illinois.