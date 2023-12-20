Alexi Giannoulias

More than 300 Illinois license plates rejected as offensive in 2023, officials say

CLIP-STRINGER SDNV RAMONA HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
NBC10

Motorists certainly get creative when it comes to customizing Illinois license plates, but more than 300 letter and number combinations were rejected this year because they were too offensive or too difficult to read.

According to a press release from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, at least 304 plates were rejected in 2023 out of nearly 55,000 requests.

In all, more than 7,700 personalized license plate requests have been rejected and added to a list of permanently banned combinations, according to officials.

“I appreciate the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their own customized license plates, but they must meet the standards of good taste and decency,” Giannoulias said. “We have to keep an eye out for anything tawdry, lewd or offensive, all of which are rejected and placed on our permanent rejection list.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

So what kind of plates were rejected in 2023?

*naughty language ahead

Some of the plates cited by the Secretary of State’s Office included gems like “EATBUTT,” “BONER,” “MILFS” and “DZNUTZ,” among others.

Local

Morton Arboretum 24 mins ago

Morton Arboretum to offer free admission on Christmas Day

Park Ridge 1 hour ago

These 3 suburban ‘Home Alone' pop-ups will help you get your iconic Christmas movie fix

All will be added to a list of permanently banned plates, according to officials.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the “Pick a Plate” feature allows residents to customize their plates to their heart’s content, while also checking to see if a plate has already been purchased by another motorist.

A plate with a combination of letters and numbers will set a motorist back $47, while a vanity plate with all letters costs an extra $94, on top of the price of obtaining a plate in Illinois.

This article tagged under:

Alexi Giannoulias
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us