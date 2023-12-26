More than 200 couples hope to be first married in Cook County in 2024

A drawing will be held this week to determine which lucky Cook County couple will be the first to tie the knot in the new year.

According to a press release, Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough will hold the drawing on Wednesday morning to determine which couple will be the first to receive their marriage license when county buildings open for business on Jan. 2.

More than 200 couples have signed up for the drawing, according to officials.

In addition to being the first couple married in the county in the new year, the winners will also receive an assortment of gifts, including steak and lobster, champagne, Eli’s Cheesecake, and dancing and cooking lessons. The couple will also receive tickets to a live night of standup comedy at Laugh Factory, as well as wedding flower arrangements from LaSalle Flower Group.

The drawing will be livestreamed on the Cook County Clerk’s Facebook page, according to officials.