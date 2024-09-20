Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend

38th ANNUAL DAY OF THE DEAD EXHIBITION

WHAT: The National Museum of Mexican Art presents it’s annual Day of the Dead Exhibition, featuring commissioned installations and ofrendas.

WHERE: 1852 W 19th St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Opening Reception Friday, Sept. 20; exhibition runs through Sunday, Dec. 8

MONSTER JAM

WHAT: An adrenaline charged weekend at Allstate Arena with Monster Jam’s 12,000 pound trucks competing for the event championship.

WHERE: 6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 20 – Sunday, Sept. 22

FLYOVER

WHAT: The exhilarating ride called Flyover adds a new immersive journey, "Legendary Iceland," where guests hang suspended above Iceland’s legendary landscapes. The attraction uses a 65-foot spherical screen and flight motion seats. Sensory immersion, including wind, mist, and scents, heightens the immersive flight ride as guests hang suspended with their feet dangling above Iceland’s legendary landscapes.

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago IL

WHEN: Now Open!

CHICAGO LIVE!

WHAT: Exclusively showcasing Chicago-based artists, Chicago Live! has grown from 43 performing companies in its inaugural year to 111 groups and individual artists on-deck.

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago IL

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 21 - Sunday, Sept.22

WATER LANTERN FESTIVAL

WHAT: Witness the beauty of thousands of lanterns and the lights reflecting upon the water, and create a memorable experience at The Water Lantern Festival.

WHERE: RiverEdge Park, 360 N Broadway, Aurora, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 21, 4pm

CHICAGO FOOTBALL CLASSIC/ COLLEGE & CAREER FAIR

WHAT: Watch Kentucky State University face off with Morehouse College at the annual Chicago Football Classic, to raise money for historically black colleges. There is also a CFC College & Career Fair, happening beforehand.

WHERE: Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 21

RIOT FEST

WHAT: Riot Fest features 90+ bands over three days, including headline sets from Fall Out Boy, Beck, Slayer, and Pavement!

WHERE: Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Sept 20 - Sunday, Sept 22

WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL CHICAGO

WHAT: The 10 day long FREE World Music Festival Chicago features a wide variety of musical genres from musicians around the world, including Columbia, Italy, Pakistan, Sweden, and more.

WHERE: Various venues in Chicago

WHEN: Friday Sept, 20th – Sunday, Sept. 29

BROOKFIELD ZOO: HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

WHAT: Brookfield Zoo celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a daylong celebration featuring several cultural performances.

WHERE: 8400 31st St, Brookfield, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 21

ENGLEWOOD JAZZ FEST

WHAT: The 25th annual Englewood Jazz Fest offers 4 days of music with several performances both indoors and outdoors.

WHERE: Hamilton Park, 513 W 72nd St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 19 – Sunday, Sept. 22

GOSPEL GREAT KIRK FRANKLIN

WHAT: Twenty-time Grammy-winning artist, producer, songwriter and music icon Kirk Franklin brings his ‘Reunion Tour’ to Chicago, with Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Yolanda Adams, the Clark Sisters, and special guest Kierra Sheard - Kelly.

WHERE: Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 20, 7pm

LEGENDARY FILM MUSIC COMPOSER HANS ZIMMER

WHAT: Immerse yourself in the world of Hans Zimmer Live with an unforgettable night of music.

WHERE: United Center, 1901 West Madison Street, Chicago, Illinois

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 22, 8pm