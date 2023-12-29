Missing St. Louis woman's body found in Des Plaines, ex-boyfriend charged with murder

The body of a missing St. Louis woman was found in the Chicago suburbs this week shortly after her ex-boyfriend admitted to her killing, officials said.

Marquisha Williams, 29, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 20, three days before authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of her ex-boyfriend, Trenton Ivy, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Williams' body was found by Illinois State Police on Thursday in Des Plaines, officials said.

According to NBC News, Ivy was arrested in Racine, Wis. on Dec. 22 on charges of resisting an officer, fleeing an officer in a vehicle and using a dangerous weapon. Officials said that Ivy was traveling in Williams' vehicle and that "blood and biological material" were seen inside.

Ivy is currently being held without bond at Racine County Jail in Wisconsin, and faces the murder charge in St. Louis County.

Authorities said that Ivy admitted to the killing in a post-Miranda interview with detectives in Racine County, while also telling detectives that he was involved in an altercation with Williams prior to the killing.

Police said Ivy told detectives he disposed of Williams' body in "an unknown location."

Williams' aunt, Sandy Bagley, told St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK that Williams was the mother of four children, and that the family grew concerned when she failed to pick up her kids.

"We knew something was wrong. She is always on time when she picks up her children," Bagley told the station. "We searched in the woods and all along Interstate 55. We just want to find her, lay her to rest and try to start healing. We want Trent to tell us: Where is Marquisha?"

Her family thanked family, friends and the public for their support in a Facebook post, with services for Williams being held on Friday.