Family Searching for Missing MMA Fighter Last Seen in Schaumburg

A search is underway for a missing amateur MMA fighter from Aurora who hasn't been seen since mid-April, according to a family spokesperson.

Trevon Lawson was last seen on April 16 in Schaumburg wearing black pants, as well as a gray or black hoodie and driving a tan or gold 2003 Nissan Altima.

Lawson, who answers to "Tre" and also goes by the stage name "The Last Shinobi," was recently ranked 10th in Amateur Men's Lightweight MMA and named The Ignite MMA 155 pound champion. A family spokesperson said "though previously diagnosed with depression, Trevon is known for his elite-level dedication to his sport, family, career and friends."

Lawson is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs an estimated 155 to 165 pounds and is known to spend time in Oswego.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Anyone with information about Lawson's whereabouts is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5000.