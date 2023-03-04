Body of Missing Genoa Man Recovered From River: Authorities

The body of a Genoa man who had been missing for a week was pulled from a river Saturday, according to law enforcement.

Genoa Police Chief Robert Smith said the body of Daniel Elkinton was found in a river Saturday, and both the cause and manner of death were pending. It's unclear where exactly the body was recovered and what led to the discovery.

Elkinton was last seen Friday, Feb. 24, buying spirits after work, family previously told NBC 5. Elkinton apparently made a drink at his home, then later that night told a co-worker that he left his wallet inside his work truck. He then disappeared.

Andi Thomas, Elkinton's sister, said he had plans with other family members the following day, but was a no-show.

To intentionally leave "Swerve," his cat and best friend, for days would never happen, his family insists.

"He’s never no-showed for work," Andi told NBC 5. "He would never leave his cat. He texts my mom daily."

Police previously said that bloodhounds were deployed in the search for Elkinton, and the dogs showed particular interest in the nearby woods and river. Search efforts were set to resume Saturday after they were temporarily postponed due to inclement weather.

Anyone with information on Dan Elkinton's disappearance is asked to call 815-784-2526.