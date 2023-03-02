‘It's Miserable:' Family Desperately Searching for Missing Genoa Man

Relatives are asking for help in locating a missing DeKalb County man who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

Dan Elkinton, 41, of Genoa, was last seen Friday, Feb. 24, buying spirits after work. Elkinton apparently made a drink at his home, then later that night told a co-worker that he left his wallet inside his work truck.

After that, darkness.

Andi Thomas, Elkinton's sister, said he had plans with other family members on Saturday, but was a no-show.

"His phone was here, his jacket was here," Thomas said. "The car was here. He didn’t leave any food out for the cat, and that's really unusual if he was going anywhere."

To intentionally leave "Swerve," his cat and best friend, for days would never happen, his family insists.

"He’s never no-showed for work," Andi told NBC 5. "He would never leave his cat. He texts my mom daily."

Always the life of the party, Dan is also the family peacemaker. He was just reunited with several family members and was so excited about that.

Dan's mother and sister say they've tried, with no luck, to get Dan's phone records unlocked. They say the phone company won't budge.

"We can’t get into his phone, so that’s frustrating to find out who he would’ve texted or called," said his mother, Sherri Elkinton.

On top of the phone issue, family says Dan Elkinton's bank won't tell them about activity on his account - even with an official missing person's report.

"It’s miserable," said Andi. "We’re worried about him, and there’s no answers."

Dan, his mother and sister all planned to go on a trip to Mexico and an Alaskan cruise at the end of July.

Genoa's police chief told NBC 5 that bloodhounds were deployed in the search for Elkinton, and the dogs showed particular interest in the nearby woods and river.

"On Tuesday, the 28th, we had a pretty organized search with the local fire department, Salvation Army, Illinois Conservation, Sheriff's office," said Genoa Police Chief Robert Smith. "Fifty people, volunteers out looking. Checked the water up and down."

Police say they’ve received numerous leads and are following up on all of them. After Friday's inclement weather passes and water levels go down, police plan to continue searching.

Anyone with information on Dan Elkinton's disappearance is asked to call 815-784-2526.