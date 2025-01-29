The wait is nearly over for the first-ever Chicago opening of Milk Bar, New York's famous dessert brand.

New York's iconic Milk Bar, known for its creative and colorful dessert creations, will open at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at 200 N. Green Street, in the lobby of the The Hoxton hotel in Chicago's West Loop, according to an Instagram post from the company.

The new location -- Milk Bar's first in the Midwest -- was originally announced last year, with organizers initially saying it would open in the fall of 2024.

“I am a Midwesterner by birth and Chicago has long been one of my favorite cities to visit. Food, culture, sports, and art - the city is teeming with real people doing real things their way: creatively, honestly, and inspiringly," Christina Tosi, Milk Bar founder and James Beard award-winning pastry chef, said in the original announcement. “We promise to show up with passion, enthusiasm, and care, serving delicious cookies, cake, pie and ice cream early in the morning until late at night. Chicago, we can't wait to show up for you; we can't wait to call you home.”

Milk Bar's Chicago location will carry the shop's full menu fan-favorite and "nostalgic" desserts and cookies -- including Birthday Cake to Cereal Milk Soft Serve ice cream, and the popular Compost Cookie.

It will also carry a number of "windy city specials," like a "Hot Dog Bomb" and the recently released Portillo's Chocolate Cake Cookie.

Other highlights of the Chicago menu can be found below:

Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie

Confetti Cookie

Blueberry & Cream Cookie

Cake Truffles

Cakes and Pies - both whole and by the slice

Soft Serve Ice cream with flavors like Cereal Milk®, Chocolate Chip, Sprinkles,

Milkshakes and MilkQuakes

Milk Bar Breads

Cream-cheese filled bagel bombs