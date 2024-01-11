Migrants continue arriving in Chicago as winter storm approaches

With only a map, and a helpful Metra police officer to guide them, almost 30 migrants placed on trains in the suburbs made the last leg of their journey to the official city landing center on foot this week as bitter cold and heavy snow approach.

They were among three busloads of migrants from southern states that were dropped off outside of Chicago Thursday, avoiding city ordinances that carry heavy fines and the possibility that the bus that carried them could be impounded.

The city estimates that almost 240 asylum seekers are already waiting for placement at their designated intake site. Currently, they are being fed in an outside line and they are sleeping on one of a dozen CTA warming buses.

All of the new arrivals are waiting on more permanent housing. The Grace and Peace Church in Austin is one of 17 that have joined with the city to alleviate overcrowded situations at police stations and the airports with the imminent cold weather.

“We are getting them the supplies that they need, trying to get people off the streets,” said Associate Pastor John Eric Zayas. Zayas said his group has placed 192 people into shelters and resettled another 40 into more permanent housing.

While almost 15,000 new arrivals have been placed in 28 temporary shelters around the city, more continue to come and many are being cared for here at the landing center.

Already, weather-resistant tents have been erected at the site and there is room for more. Thursday the State Fire Marshal paid the site a visit.

Zayas says housing migrants is important but providing them with wrap-around city services will be critical to their success in Chicago.

“We are trying to get all of the city’s resources from all the different departments in the city and also tapping into the non-profit and philanthropic community to make sure we are servicing our new neighbors,” he said.

The city is still finalizing its plans for dealing with new arrivals, with subzero wind chills coming by Saturday. Officials are expected to provide an update on strategies during a Friday press conference.