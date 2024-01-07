Migrant children celebrate Three Kings Day at Museum of Contemporary Art

Saturday morning marked a bit of familiarity for a group of 30 migrant children in downtown Chicago.

The Museum of Contemporary Art and Mexican Consulate hosted a celebration for Three Kings Day, which is celebrated in Spanish-speaking countries throughout the world.

It marks the moment three wise men brought gifts to Jesus 12 days after his birth.

“Dia de Reyes, Day of the Three Kings is a very important tradition in Mexico not only because of the religious component, but because it’s a very traditional family day that we celebrate in Mexico," said Claudia Castillo of the Mexican Consulate. "Many of them do not come from Mexico, but they come from Spanish-speaking countries, so we are hoping this is a tradition that they embrace and they are feeling part of it.”

The kids explored the museum, learned about different cultures through art, made crafts and had a pizza party.

The celebration ended with gifts and Roscón de Reyes, a king cake hiding a porcelain baby Jesus inside to bring luck and prosperity to whoever finds it in their slice.

“I’m just hoping that they feel that they’re welcome here, that they can also be themselves," said Mayra Cecilia Palafox, manager of learning at MCA

The children came from four shelters across the city. Most are undergoing a reunification process with family, according to the Mexican Consulate.