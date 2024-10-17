Mexico bar named best in North America coming to Chicago in limited-time collaboration

A bar in Mexico City that has previously been ranked as the best in North America is coming to Chicago as part of a limited-time collaboration slated to begin next month, according to TimeOut Chicago.

Handshake Speakeasy, which was previously ranked the best bar on the continent earlier this year, will be collaborating with Four Seasons Hotel Chicago beginning in November.

The bar is slated to curate the menu at the Mile High Cocktail Club, a 40-seat lounge located in a converted suite on the hotel's 46th floor.

Guests at the prestigious hotel will be able to experience some of Handshake Speakeasy's offerings between Nov. 14 and March 1, 2025.

The cocktail club originally debuted in 2022 and has typically operated during the fall and winter, offering innovative cocktails with a breathtaking view of the Chicago skyline.

More information on Handshake Speakeasy can be found here, while reservations for the Mile High Cocktail Club can be made here via Tock.