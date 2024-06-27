Metra schedules impacted by Matteson freight train derailment

Metra was forced to make significant changes to its schedules on Thursday after a freight train derailed in suburban Matteson.

According to the agency, the 11:55 a.m. Electric Line train scheduled to run from University Park to Chicago’s Millennium Station did not operate because of evacuations related to the derailment.

During that evacuation, trains only operated between Olympia Fields and Millennium Station due to the derailment, with University Park, Richton Park, and Matteson impacted.

Those trains were allowed to resume service just after 1:30 p.m.

According to Canadian National, approximately 10 cars “carrying various substances” derailed in Matteson on Thursday morning. There were no immediate reports of fires near the site, and there were no injuries reported.

Evacuations were ordered for residents and businesses within one mile of the derailment site due to concerns about a suspected leak, but no further information was immediately available. The Matteson Electric Line station is within that radius, which led to the decision to suspend service through the area.

Officials and crews remain on scene as the investigation continues.