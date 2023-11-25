transit

Metra halts Milwaukee District North service after freight train hits pedestrian

By Matt Stefanski

Metra6
NBC 5

Metra temporarily stopped service on its Milwaukee District North Line after a freight train struck a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon, according to the transit agency.

Metra tweeted at 3:35 p.m. that inbound and outbound trains operating on the Milwaukee District North Line were halted near Lake Cook Road in Deerfield.

It wasn't immediately clear when trains will be up and running again. Additional details on the incident also haven't been released.

Metra has said it will provide updates as information becomes available.

