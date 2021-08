Metra BNSF service was running with extensive delays Friday morning after a train struck and killed a pedestrian in Berwyn.

The person was struck around 6:30 a.m. at the Harlem Avenue station, Metra spokeswoman Sylvia Cooper said.

Trains began moving past the station by 8:40 a.m., she said.

Delay information will be updated on Metra.com.