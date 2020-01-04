Metra BNSF Service Halted After Amtrak Train Strikes Pedestrian Near Westmont

Inbound and outbound service on Metra's BNSF line was halted Saturday afternoon after an Amtrak train struck a pedestrian near Westmont, officials said.

Service remained stopped as of 3:40 p.m., and officials didn't immediately provide an estimate on when service was expected to be restored.

Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound train remains movement halted, an Amtrak train striking a pedestrian near Westmont — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) January 4, 2020

The BNSF line, which originates at Union Station, services the western suburbs of Chicago, including Naperville and Aurora.

Amtrak tweeted that one of its trains was stopped west of Chicago due to a "trespasser incident."