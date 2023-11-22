skokie

Menorah lightings, Santa's Trolley and more: Holiday events coming to Old Orchard Mall

Old Orchard Mall in Skokie will have extended hours for Black Friday, mall officials said

By Francie Swidler

Westfield Old Orchard Mall in the northern suburbs is about to get decked out for the holidays.

Beginning Friday, "Santa's Trolley Experience" will return to the Skokie mall, complete with a historical trolley on display, a Santa meet-and-greet, live music and more, a release said.

This year, the holiday experience takes place inside "The Cube," located in front of Macy's Department store in the center of the mall. Tickets and reservations are required for the experience, the release said, which includes up to five guests.

Handout
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Other festive events will take place at the mall during the holiday season, including nighty Menorah lightnings starting on the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday, Dec. 7, the release added.

According to officials, Old Orchard will have extended hours beginning. Nov. 24, Black Friday through Jan. 2. The mall is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, officials added.

Also at Old Orchard for limited time is Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, the release added, which gives guests the chance to walk through some of the television show's popular sets. It also gives guests an up-close look at more than 60 of the show's costumes, the release said.

chicago news Nov 14

Holiday shopping 2023: What time do Chicago-area malls and outlets open for Black Friday?

Lake Forest Nov 21

This Illinois hotel is in the top 1% of hotels in the world — and it's not in Chicago

General admission and VIP tickets for the exhibition, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, are available here.

The mall is currently in the process of undergoing a "massive" redevelopment, which is set to include apartments, green space, and event area and more. Additionally, more than 15 new stores have opened at Old Orchard over the past two years.

This article tagged under:

skokie
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us