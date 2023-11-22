Menorah lightings, Santa's Trolley and more: Holiday events coming to Old Orchard Mall

Westfield Old Orchard Mall in the northern suburbs is about to get decked out for the holidays.

Beginning Friday, "Santa's Trolley Experience" will return to the Skokie mall, complete with a historical trolley on display, a Santa meet-and-greet, live music and more, a release said.

This year, the holiday experience takes place inside "The Cube," located in front of Macy's Department store in the center of the mall. Tickets and reservations are required for the experience, the release said, which includes up to five guests.

Handout

Other festive events will take place at the mall during the holiday season, including nighty Menorah lightnings starting on the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday, Dec. 7, the release added.

According to officials, Old Orchard will have extended hours beginning. Nov. 24, Black Friday through Jan. 2. The mall is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, officials added.

Also at Old Orchard for limited time is Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, the release added, which gives guests the chance to walk through some of the television show's popular sets. It also gives guests an up-close look at more than 60 of the show's costumes, the release said.

General admission and VIP tickets for the exhibition, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, are available here.

The mall is currently in the process of undergoing a "massive" redevelopment, which is set to include apartments, green space, and event area and more. Additionally, more than 15 new stores have opened at Old Orchard over the past two years.