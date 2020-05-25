Chicago Police

Men Face Gun Charges After 2 CPD Officers Injured Breaking Up Englewood Gathering

Chicago Police

Two men face weapons charges after police officers were injured Sunday dispersing a large crowd in Englewood.

Jaquan Hayden, 21, of Homewood, is charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of resisting an officer, Chicago police said.

Sedrick Monroe, 42, of Englewood, faces a count of being an armed habitual criminal, police said.

Local

coronavirus illinois 53 mins ago

Chicago Police Disperse Grant Park Protest Against Illinois’ Stay-at-Home Order

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds Needed to Reopen

As officers tried to disperse a crowd about 9:40 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Lowe Avenue, Monroe placed a gun in front of a vehicle and ran off, police said. He was arrested after a foot chase.

Hayden was arrested after officers saw him running through a vacant lot following reports of gunfire, police said. Officers arrested him and recovered a chrome revolver.

Neither man has a concealed carry license or valid FOID card, police said.

During the incident, two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, police said. No one was hit by gunfire.

Three other people arrested in the dispersal are charged with misdemeanors, police said.

Monroe previously pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and armed robbery, according to Cook County records.

Hayden and Monroe are scheduled to appear in bond court Monday, police said.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceEnglewood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us