Memorial Day Weekend Cool Down Expected in Chicago Area

After days of temperatures in the 80s, the Chicago area is set to see a cool down for Memorial Day weekend.

While Wednesday stayed warm throughout much of the day, temps will cool quickly during the evening hours along the lakefront as winds shift off the chilly waters of Lake Michigan.

Lows are expected to hover in the 50s overnight, before a large spread in temperatures Thursday. Highs are only expected to reach into the mid-50s along the lakefront, the low- to mid-60s inland and possibly into the low-70s for some southern portions.

The cooler temps bring with them a chance for rain and possibly a few isolated storms for some southern suburbs.

As a an area of low pressure passes south of the metro area, coupled with an area of high pressure to the north, a tight gradient will keep a strong wind off the lake. That will bring windy and chilly conditions Thursday night and throughout the day Friday with additional periods of rain expected.

Friday looks to stay mostly cloudy, windy and chilly with periods of rain or showers. Highs will sit in the low-50s along the lakefront to upper-50s inland.

Conditions stay cooler, but sunny on Saturday, reaching only into the 60s inland, before warming back up just in time for the holiday.

Though they won't return to the summer-like conditions seen last weekend, highs look to climb back into the 70s for Sunday and Monday along with mostly sunny conditions.