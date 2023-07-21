Lottery dreamers are setting their sights on the growing Mega Millions jackpot drawing Friday night after a ticket worth more than $1 billion was sold for the Powerball lottery.

And though the $720 million Mega Millions jackpot may seem big, it doesn't crack the top ten largest U.S. jackpots won, many of which occurred in the Midwest.

In 2019, a $768 Powerball ticket was won in Wisconsin. In 2021, a $1.05 billion Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Michigan.

And just last year, a $1.337 billion Mega Millions ticket was won by "two individuals who agreed to split the prize" if they hit the jackpot. According to the Illinois Lottery, winners to may remain anonymous if the prize is greater than $250,000.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Monday's winning Powerball ticket, worth $1.08 billion, was sold in California. However, more than a dozen states including Illinois saw winners scoop up at least $1 million.

Here's a breakdown of the largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots won in the U.S.

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

10. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday at 10 p.m. CT.