Are you a millionaire? $1M Powerball tickets sold in 16 states including Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

The Powerball lottery game finally has a jackpot winner, as a single ticket in Wednesday's drawing matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to take home the jackpot of $1.08 billion.

But there were plenty of newly-minted millionaires in Wednesday's drawing, too, as more than three dozen sold tickets in 18 states -- including Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin -- pulled in at least $1 million each.

According to the lottery officials, Wednesday's jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market downtown in Los Angeles. Across the country, Powerball tickets sold in Florida, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island each won $2 million, Powerball's website says.

36 tickets in 16 states matched five numbers to take home $1 million each, Powerball said, with California selling seven $1 million winning tickets.

Here's which other states sold $1 million winning tickets in Wednesday's drawing:

Connecticut

Florida (four tickets)

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts (three tickets)

Maryland (two tickets)

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey (two tickets)

New York (five tickets)

Ohio

Texas (four tickets)

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Illinois Lottery officials did not immediately respond to an NBC Chicago inquiry on where in Illinois the $1 million ticket was sold.

According to Powerball, the jackpot winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

The next Powerball drawing, with a new jackpot of $20 million, is scheduled for Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT. The next Mega Millions drawing, with a jackpot of $720 million, is scheduled for Friday at 10 p.m. CT.

This story has been updated to correct the number of states $1 million winning tickets were sold in.