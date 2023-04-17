$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois

Check your tickets, Illinois Lottery players: One of you is now $1 million richer.

According to Illinois Lottery's Mega Millions website, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois as part of Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The winner, the site says, matched all five numbers -- 23, 27, 41, 48 51 -- to win the payout.

Friday's win comes just two days after a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket for Wednesday's drawing was sold at a gas station in suburban Oak Forest.

While some Mega Millions players in the state last week did come out on top, no one Illinois however won the game's jackpot of $476,000,000, the site says. According to the Illinois Lottery, a Mega Millions jackpot winner must match all five numbers as well as a Megaplier number.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

For Friday's game, that number was 22.

According to the Mega Millions results site, 16 players in Illinois matched four out of five numbers in Friday's drawing to win $500. More than 20,000 other players in Illinois matched at least one number to win a cash prize, with payouts ranging from $2 to $200.

There are at least nine ways to win a cash prize paying Mega Millions, the Illinois Lottery's results page says, as players must match at least the Megaplier to win a payout.

The next Mega Millions drawing, with a $20 million jackpot up for grabs, is scheduled for April 18 at 9:45 p.m.