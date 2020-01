A pinscher, yorkshire terrier, chihuahua from the Chicago rescue 'One Tail at a Time' was selected to be one of the 96 dogs participating in Sunday's Animal Planet "Puppy Bowl." All the players in the game came from 61 shelters from across the nation. The dog was originally named "Bevil" but has now been adopted and is called "Toast." One Tail at a Time is hosting a "Puppy Bowl" viewing party at the Park and Field on Super Bowl Sunday and "Toast" will be the honor guest.