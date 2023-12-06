McDonald's has finally released details and opening plans about its mysterious new spinoff CosMc's after numerous posts on social media identified a mystery restaurant opening in a Chicago suburb.

According to the world's largest hamburger chain, its new concept restaurant will open this week in Bolingbrook as part of a "limited test."

Described as a "new small-format, beverage-led concept," the restaurant is the first of only a handful being opened in the U.S., McDonald's said.

"Inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and tasty treats, CosMc’s is landing earthside for us humans to enjoy," the company said in a release.

The new location is set for a "soft open" on Friday, with celebrations planned this weekend.

Among the menu will be options like specialty lemonades and tea, blended beverages and cold coffee, including a Sour Cherry Energy Slush, a Tropical Spiceade and S'mores Cold Brew. There will be options for customers to add things like boba, flavored syrups, energy boosters or vitamin C shots and more.

Food options will include things like a Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites, along with sweeter items like a blueberry lemon cookie sundae and caramel fudge brownies.

McDonald's said customers can also "even expect to find a few McDonald's classics on the menu," including the Egg McMuffin and M&M's McFlurry.

"CosMc’s seamlessly blends brand-new, otherworldly beverage creations with a small lineup of food, including a select few McDonald’s favorites – all designed to boost your mood into the stratosphere, if only for a few moments," the company said.

See the full menu below:

Roughly 10 locations are expected to open by the end of 2024, including in the in Dallas Fort-Worth and San Antonio metro areas.

McDonald's had teased plans to test out the new kind of restaurant over the summer, but recent images showing a mysterious building with signs of the golden arches led to much speculation.

CNBC reported the company's CEO Chris Kempczinski spoke about the idea in the burger chain's second-quarter earnings call over the summer.

"CosMc's is a small-format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's but its own unique personality," he said.

The restaurant appears to be based on a vintage McDonaldland mascot named CosMc, an alien character who appeared in ads in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The move is the latest vintage revival for the Chicago-based fast food chain.

Most recently, the company announced another throwback collectible would be coming back. Beginning next month, "McNugget Buddies" — friendly collectors items in the shape of chicken nuggets, first introduced as part of Happy Meals more than 25 years ago — will be part of a new McDonald's meal called the "Kerwin Frost Box," the chain said.