McDonald's is bringing back an iconic retro collectible. What it is and how to get one

McDonald's retro Boo Buckets aren't the only throwback items the Chicago-based fast-food restaurant has in mind.

Beginning next month, "McNugget Buddies" -- friendly collectors items in the shape of chicken nuggets, first introduced as part of Happy Meals more than 25 years ago -- will be part of a new McDonald's meal called the "Kerwin Frost Box," the chain said.

The box and the McNugget Buddies, designed in collaboration with New York-based artist Kerwin Frost, are meant to help spark feelings of nostalgia.

WATCH: We tried McDonald's new ‘Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake.' Here's what we learned

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"With last year’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, we unlocked the childlike joy of opening a Happy Meal box for fans of all ages,” McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said in an announcement. “Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So, we’re excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald’s memories to life through reimagined McDonald’s characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way.”

McNugget Buddies were first introduced in 1988 as part of a Happy Meal collectors item, the announcement said.

Provided by McDonald's

"They’re best known for their wacky adventures and personalities, wild imaginations and interchangeable outfits," the chain added.

According to McDonald's, Frost drew freedom of expression and his childhood experience of growing up in Harlem to create five new McNugget Buddies.

Here are the characters, as described by McDonald's:

Kerwin Frost –The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves

–The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves Don Bernice – The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice

– The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice Uptown Moe – The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves

– The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood

– The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music

– The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music Darla – The Dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of “The Frostettos"

Provided by McDonald's

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid," Frost said in the release. "I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies. Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it's unreal, a dream come true."

McNugget Buddies will be available beginning Dec. 11, as part of the Kerwin Frost Box Meal, which includes choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget or Big Mac, friends and a soft drink, McDonald's said.