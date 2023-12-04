A mysterious new restaurant is under construction in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, but it may be more familiar than you might think.

According to recently captured images showing the building's unveiled façade, it appears to be a spinoff from McDonald's, called CosMc's.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's requests for comment, but CNBC reported the company's CEO Chris Kempczinski spoke about the idea in the burger chain's second-quarter earnings call over the summer.

Here's what we know so far about the concept.

What could it look like?

Social media has been buzzing with videos and photos of what the construction of the restaurant looks like.

The restaurant appeared to be based on a vintage McDonaldland mascot named CosMc, an alien character who appeared in ads in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Where will it be located?

Construction of the restaurant is taking place in Bolingbrook, Illinois, approximately 30 miles outside of Chicago.

The chain apparently plans to test the restaurants in "a limited geography," but more details were expected to be released in December.

What will the restaurant be like?

"CosMc's is a small-format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's but its own unique personality," Kempczinski said in an earnings call, CNBC reported.

Further details about the restaurant have not been released, including an opening date, though Kempczinski reportedly indicated an early 2024 opening plan during his earlier remarks.

The move is the latest vintage revival for the Chicago-based fast food chain.

Most recently, the company announced another throwback collectible would be coming back. Beginning next month, "McNugget Buddies" — friendly collectors items in the shape of chicken nuggets, first introduced as part of Happy Meals more than 25 years ago — will be part of a new McDonald's meal called the "Kerwin Frost Box," the chain said.