McDonald's just launched new Pokémon Happy Meals. Here's what they come with

Attention Pokémon lovers -- you may want to make your next PokéStop outing to be your local McDonald's.

Beginning Tuesday, McDonald's new Pokémon Happy Meals arrive in restaurants nationwide for a limited time, the company said.

Each Happy Meal will include a Pokémon TCG (Trading card game) booster pack featuring four of 15 available TCG cards, the Chicago-based burger chain said. Happy Meals will also include a Pokémon poster and a sticker sheet for decorating, McDonald's said.

"Much like they do for McDonald’s, our fans have deep nostalgia and love for the Pokémon brand," Guillaume Huin, senior marketing director at McDonald's said in an announcement "We’re thrilled to build on those great memories and create a new moment of fun and happiness with the new Pokémon Happy Meal.”

The Happy Meals also come in one of four Pokémon-themed Happy Meal box designs, featuring Charizard, Pikachu & Dragonite together, Rayquaza, and Roaring Moon, McDonald's said.

Those who order Happy Meals through the McDonald's app will get added bonuses, the company said, with redeemable codes to unlock digital booster packs and more.

The Happy Meals will be available for a limited time while supplies last, McDonald's said.