McDonald's will give away free French Fries on 1 day only. Here's when, how to get them

You can eat them plain. You can dip them in Ketchup. Well, you can dip them in any sauce, really -- you can even dip them in ice cream.

Alas, there's no wrong way to eat a French Fry. And this week, one particular fast-food chain is giving them away for free, on one day only.

According to a spokesperson, McDonald's on Thursday will give away free fries -- of any size -- in observance of National French Fry Day.

But there's a catch: the only way to get the deal is by ordering through the McDonald's app, the Chicago-based chain says. No purchase is necessary, and the offer via app is good at participating locations, McDonald's officials say.

The fry giveaway comes following a cryptic tweet sent by McDonald's, alluding to the end of a recent limited-edition run of the Grimace Birthday Shake.

The purple milkshake, which appeared on menus as part of the "Grimace Birthday Meal," drew widespread attention on social media, with leading many to share honest reviews of the concoction.

Later this year, McDonald's is set to include Squishmallows in Happy Meals across the United States.