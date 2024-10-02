McDonald's Boo Buckets, a beloved tradition of the Halloween season, are officially returning for 2024 -- but this year, they look a bit different.

In an Monday announcement, the Chicago-based burger chain revealed the iconic Halloween pails would return to McDonald's Happy Meals beginning in mid-October. It also unveiled new bucket designs for 2024, saying the nostalgic pails were getting a "refresh."

However, some on social media didn't love the updated look.

The four buckets will feature new Monster designs and come in white, orange, green and a "brand-new color, blue."

McDonald's the Boo Buckets also come with themed stickers, for a "truly monstrous makeover."

First introduced in 1986, the trick-or-treat pails, known as "Boo Buckets," were a Happy Meal staple of the spooky season for several years before they "vanished for a while." Following a prolonged absence, three iconic, throwback buckets returned for 2022 on Oct. 18.

They also returned in 2023, with the same vintage designs -- Monster, Skeleton, Mummy -- plus a purple Vampire bucket, a nod to the "OG purple Boo Bucket."

Rumors of new 2024 designs began to swirl last month, leaving some on social media to yearn for the retro ones.

"I think you all misunderstood why we liked the boo buckets thing," one commenter wrote on a September Instagram post that leaked the design. "We like the nostalgia."

"Meh," another said. "its the nostalgia we want!"

On McDonald's Instagram post Monday, dozens of comments echoed the sentiment.

"Please stop changing the look and bring back the old school ones in the 90s," one comment said.

"Don't like the designs," another read. "You should've stuck with the old ones."

Other commenters appeared to just be glad the Boo Buckets were making a return.

"BEEN WAITING," one comment read, with another saying "They're sooo cute."

According to the announcement, the buckets will hit McDonald's stores beginning Oct. 15 and will be available "while supplies last."