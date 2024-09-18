What's inside the McDonald's Crocs Happy Meal? Here's an unboxing

The McDonald's Crocs Happy Meal officially hit restaurants on Tuesday, with fans of both the iconic shoe brand and fast food giant drawn to the unique offering.

Inside each Happy Meal will be one of eight exclusive mini "Crocs clips" housed inside their own Happy Meal shoe box, according to an announcement from the chain.

Additionally, the meal comes with a Jibbitz sticker sheet to help customers customize their toys.

Each Happy Meal toy comes with a sticker sheet. (Mcdonalds)

Diners can also can a QR code for a "dynamic digital experience," allowing them to create their own shoe design.

"Superfans, put your Crocs ™ in ‘sports mode’ and get ready to run to your local McDonald’s starting Sept. 17," the chain said.

The Crocs Happy Meal will be available at McDonald's restaurants for a limited time, according to officials.

TODAY.com reported its not the first time McDonald's and crocs have teamed up. In 2023, the two brands announced a collaboration that took classic McDonaldland characters and transformed them into Crocs footwear. According to TODAY.com, the shoes came with a hefty price tag of around $70.

The Crocs Happy Meal come on the heels of McDonald's restaurants set to make major changes to in-store menus in an effort to continue "optimizing" the way customers place orders, make payments and receive their food.