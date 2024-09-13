Major changes are coming McDonald's restaurant menus as the Chicago-based burger chain continues to "optimize" the way customers place orders, make payments and receive their food, according to a spokesperson.

The changes come on the heels of McDonald's recent announcements of a new Crocs Happy Meal, mini McFlurry and the extension of a popular $5 value meal through the winter.

According to a spokesperson, some McDonald's restaurants across the U.S. will begin "repurposing" full menu boards behind the counter to only highlight promotions and popular items. At those restaurants, customers will be encouraged to order through the app or at a kiosk, which accept cash or credit. Diners can still choose to order from crew members at the counter, the spokesperson added.

Many restaurants will offer "Guest Experience Leads" to assist diners with the changes, the spokesperson said.

"We're digital forward, values-driven and culture-led, and will continue to reinvent ourselves to meet our customers and restaurant teams where they are today, and where they're going tomorrow," McDonald's USA CEO Chris Kempczinski said during a Q2 Earnings call.

Customers can expect to see the changes in some new-build restaurants moving forward, the spokesperson added. It wasn't immediately clear which U.S. restaurants would adopt the changes, or what the rollout timeline would be.

Last year, McDonald's announced another big change coming to dining rooms: the phasing out of self-serve soda and beverage machines.

Instead, beverage stations will be "crew managed" -- which means customers will no longer be handed by employees a cup to fill up themselves.

The change is meant to create a more consistent experience across all ordering points, a spokesperson said, including McDonald's delivery, drive-thru, app or in-restaurant. It's expected to roll out over the next 10 years, as new restaurants are being built or as existing ones scheduled for remodeling.