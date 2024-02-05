McDonald's

McDonald's announces return date for iconic Shamrock Shake, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

The iconic, minty drinks hit McDonald's stores ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Shamrock Shake triptic
Two of McDonald's beloved seasonal items have officially returned to menus ahead of spring.

Beginning Monday, the Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are back on menus at participating McDonald's restaurants, an announcement from the Chicago-based burger chain said.

"You’re in luck McDonald’s fans, Shamrock SZN is finally here," the announcement said. "Make your friends green with envy and snag one of these famously minty treats while supplies last."

According to the restuarant, the drinks will be available at participating stores for a limited time. Last year, the drinks didn't hit menus until Feb. 20.

The Shamrock Shake is made with the chain's vanilla soft serve before being blended with mint syrup and topped with a sweet, whipped topping, McDonald's said.

As for the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, the dessert offers the best of both worlds between an Oreo McFlurry and Shamrock Shake, with vanilla soft serve and mint syrup blended alongside crushed Oreo cookies.

The treats are not the only limited-time offerings available at some McDonald's locations, with the Double Big Mac becoming available at participating restaurants on Jan. 25.

