Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson to Address Lawmakers in Springfield Wednesday

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson is scheduled to address lawmakers and attend a joint session in the Illinois House of Representatives in Springfield Wednesday, according to a press release.

“I look forward to welcoming Mayor-elect Johnson to the State Capitol and the Illinois House next week,” Speaker Emmanuel "Chris" Welch said in the press release. “A strong relationship with the mayor of Chicago is vital in our goal to grow our state’s economy and lift up people in all corners of Illinois."

Following the session, Johnson, along with Speaker Welch and Senate President Don Harmon will hold a press conference to "discuss the visit and the importance of a collaborative relationship between the respective leaders."

Timing for the conference has not yet been announced.

Johnson will also meet with the House Democratic Caucus, the release says, "to discuss how state lawmakers and his administration can best work together to deliver lasting results for Chicago residents and all of Illinois."

“I am excited to join our dedicated leaders in Springfield and discuss how we can invest in people to lift up all of our communities,” Johnson said in the release. “Building a better, stronger, safer Chicago will take all of us, and I look forward to establishing a strong foundation for collaboration.”

The meetings come on the heels of a chaotic weekend in Chicago that saw large gatherings of mostly teens and young adults engage in "reckless, disruptive and violent" behavior near Millennium Park and 31st Street Beach.

The events resulted in property damage, physical assaults' and at least 15 arrests.

Through his transition committee Chicago for the People, Johnson issued a statement on the events, writing "in no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend."

"It is unacceptable and has no place in our city," he said. "However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities."



Johnson went on to say "our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly."

The mayoral inauguration is set for Monday, May 15, which will mark the official transition from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration to Johnson's administration.