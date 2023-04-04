When Will Brandon Johnson Be Sworn In as Mayor of Chicago?

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson has been elected mayor of Chicago, edging out former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas to become the city's 57th mayor.

In what was a long and contentious campaign season that initially saw Johnson polling below 3%, election night returns show the Cook County Commissioner with a lead just under 16,000 votes, as mail-in ballots will still be counted in the following days.

The mayoral inauguration is set for Monday, May 15, which will mark the official transition from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration to Johnson's administration.

Lightfoot issued a statement Tuesday night congratulating Johnson while vowing to aid in the transition process.

“I congratulate Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on his hard-fought runoff victory this evening. It is time for all of us as Chicagoans, regardless of our zip code or neighborhood, our race or ethnicity, the creator we worship, or who we love, to come together and recommit ourselves to uniting around our shared present and future. My entire team and I stand ready to collaborate throughout the transition period. As always, I will continue to root for the city I call home, and to work toward more equity and fairness in every neighborhood. I am hopeful and optimistic that the incoming administration will carry forth our work to that end," Lightfoot said.

Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel also offered his congratulations to Johnson shortly after the Associated Press projected the Cook County Commissioner as the winner.

Congratulations to Brandon Johnson on being elected the 57th mayor of Chicago. It's a job of a lifetime, Brandon. Your success is the Second City’s success—and I am rooting for your success. — Rahm Emanuel (@RahmEmanuel) April 5, 2023

In the time leading up to the May 15 inauguration, Johnson will likely look to assemble a transition team in a polarized political climate.

While Johnson assembled a broad coalition that has led him to the mayor's seat, he faces significant challenges in appealing to a large swath of Chicago voters who did not vote for him, in addition to 22 incumbent City Council members who endorsed Vallas.

In remarks on Tuesday night that stopped just short of a concession, Vallas said that he had called Johnson and iterated that he fully expects him to be the next mayor of Chicago, while calling for unity among his supporters.