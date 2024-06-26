Two new Chicago eateries just landed on a new list ranking the "10 Best New Restaurants in America."

The ranking, released this month by luxury review site Robb Report, spans the country with editors "in pursuit of the restaurants striving to create truly special places to dine."

Four of the restaurants on the list hailed from California and two were from New York, including Restaurant Yuu in Brooklyn which nabbed the top spot.

A Chicago restaurant makes it first appearance on the list at No. 7, with Brasero, a South American restaurant at 1709 W. Chicago Ave. at in West Town.

"Chef John Manion was born in Michigan but spent his formative years in Brazil, and that country’s food has been close to his heart ever since," Robb Report editors wrote about the restaurant, which opened in February 2024. "At Brasero, he’s reconnecting with favorite dishes and flavors by way of the massive wood-fired hearth that anchors the kitchen."

"Order the grilled Wagyu picanha with chimichurri and pair it with half a lobster that’s kissed by the fire and topped with miso-chili-garlic butter," the report goes on to say.

Near the top of list, at No. 3, is Maxwells Trading, at 1516 W. Carroll Ave. in the West Loop, which was also recently added to the Michelin Guide for 2024.

Chefs Erling Wu-Bowr and Chris Jung "combine Asian flavors and techniques from around the world, with little regard for authenticity," editors wrote. "Pork soup dumplings arrive in the form of tortellini, An array of dips is served with bread that’s like a cross between naan and a scallion pancake."

"And yet, nothing feels gimmicky or strained because deliciousness takes precedence over being creative for creativity’s sake," it goes on to say.

The full list from Robb Report can be found here.