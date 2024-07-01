Massive Woodstock barn fire caused an estimated $1M in damages: fire officials

A large fire erupted at a barn in north suburban Woodstock on Monday, causing an estimated $1 million in damages, fire officials said.

According to officials with the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, the fire broke out at around 10:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Rose Farm Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene within six minutes and came upon a large barn had been completely engulfed in flames, officials said.

Crews initially had a difficult time accessing parts of the barn due to strong winds and downed power lines, officials said.

According to fire crews, efforts to extinguish the flames were complicated by the lack of nearby fire hydrants. Several tankers were required to shuttle water to the scene as the nearest hydrant was more than two miles away, according to the Woodstock Fire Rescue District.

Firefighters brought the fire control within approximately 90 minutes and spent the following two hours extinguishing hotspots.

The barn, which was used for storage and didn't contain any animals, was considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire wasn't believed to be suspicious, but remained under investigation on Monday by fire officials and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.