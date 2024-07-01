McHenry County

Massive fire destroys barn in suburban Woodstock, officials say

Firefighters remain on scene after the blaze tore through the structure

Note: The latest updates on Monday's barn fire can be found here.

A massive fire tore through a barn in suburban Woodstock Monday, and firefighters remained on scene into the afternoon hours.

According to officials with the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, the fire broke out in the 1600 block of South Rose Farm Road on Monday morning.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but firefighters remained on scene. Officials have asked residents to avoid the area at this time.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene and captured stunning images of the structure, which was left blackened and destroyed by the blaze.

McHenry County
