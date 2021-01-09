Woman Shot During Hostage Situation at Evanston IHOP, Suspect Fatally Shot by Police

Watch the news conference live in the player above.

A woman was shot after being taken hostage at a IHOP restaurant Saturday evening in Evanston, the city's police chief confirmed.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., officers were called to CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, the suspect ran into an IHOP and took a woman hostage.

The woman was then shot by the suspect, police said, and has since been taken into surgery at a local hospital. The suspect then became involved in a shootout with officers, according to Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook.

The suspect was shot by police and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a tweet, Evanston police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Offender's firearm was recovered on scene.

Police are investigating to determine if the suspect is connected to multiple separate incidents in Chicago.

“We are unable to confirm they are connected at this time, but detectives are currently investigating these incidents. We will update appropriately," a Chicago police spokesman told NBC 5.

