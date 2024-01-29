Some streets were closed early Monday after a massive overnight fire at a commercial building in Evanston left the structure "ravaged," with the Evanston Fire Department still working to put out hot spots.

According to officials, the fire broke out at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 1402 Greenleaf St.

Upon arrival, fire officials encountered smoke from the roofline, a press release from the EFD said. Crews from several agencies were called in to help battle the blaze, which was quickly upgraded to a third alarm as flames continued to engulf the building.

"Despite a well-coordinated, aggressive interior attack, fire operations quickly turned defensive as fire ravaged the structure, and conditions began to deteriorate rapidly," the release said.

According to officials, seven fire lines and three master streams were used to help contain the blaze from spreading to nearby structures.

By 1 a.m., the fire was "largely under control," though some hot spots still remained as of 5 a.m., officials said.

According to the CFD, the building, which houses a pottery studio, was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. However, extensive smoke and fire damage to the building forced displacement of its tenants.

"The structural integrity of the building is pretty music compromised," Evanston Fire Department Division Chief Kimberly Kull said. "It will be awhile before we can do the investigation."

As of 5:30 a.m., street closures impacting Greenleaf Street, Ashland, Wesley and Asbury Avenues remained in effect as crews continue cleanup efforts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.