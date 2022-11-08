Massive Fire Breaks Out in Chicago's Logan Square Neighborhood

The Chicago Fire Department is responding to "still and box 2-11" alarm fire Tuesday in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood on the city's northwest side, officials said early Tuesday.

- Still and Box/2-11 - 2444 N Washtenaw A pic.twitter.com/qHX3pIbuzB — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 8, 2022

According to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene at 2444 N. Washtenaw Ave. just before 6:40 a.m. Officials say that the fire, fueled by wind, broke out in one home and quickly spread to two others.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Photos and video from the scene show residential homes damaged, with black and red smoke billowing out the tops, and multiple fireman still on scene spraying water at the affected area.

Several road closures are in place due to the active scene.

Officials on the scene have confirmed that one person was injured. Details and information on how the fire began, or other injuries reported were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.