Naperville

Masked Robbers Hold Up Naperville Gas Station at Gunpoint: Police

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said

Naperville Police 8-26
Naperville Police

 Two people robbed a Naperville gas station at gunpoint Saturday.

Officers responded about 12:25 a.m. to reports of the armed robbery in the 1900 block of Brookdale Road, Naperville police said. The two suspects entered the gas station, displayed handguns and stole money and cigarettes before driving off in a black sedan.

Both male suspects are described as 5-foot-6, police said. One has a slender build and a mustache. He was wearing a dark-colored mask, a hooded sweatshirt, pants and boots.

The other suspect was also masked and wore a hooded sweatshirt and jeans, police said. He has a medium build.

Anyone with information about the robbery is able to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6666.

