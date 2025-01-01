Markham mayor seeks presidential pardon as Biden's term winds down

The mayor of south suburban Markham is asking President Joe Biden to pardon him before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

Roger Agpawa is the mayor of Markham, and is also a convicted felon.

“I cannot live in that space – but I acknowledge that space,” Agpawa said. “The voters knew who I was when they were voting for me…and still elected me.”

In 1999, Agpawa was convicted of federal mail fraud, and was sentenced to three years' probation, $20,000 in restitution and community service.

“You serve your sentence – pay restitution and then have to go above and beyond to show who you are,” he said.

Now, he's seeking a pardon from the president, aiming to continue moving past his conviction in a positive way.

“It does not take the conviction away,” he said “But it gives you your rights back … to be restored as a citizen of the united states. In some places in around the country, you cannot vote if you are a convicted felon. Some places internationally, you have to report in as a convicted felon.”

Agpawa has also reached out to other politicians for support.

“Whether it’s granted to me today or tomorrow, this is something that does not go away …clemency across the country has to be fixed," he said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Earlier this month, President Biden pardoned 39 Americans, including his son Hunter, who’d been convicted of gun and tax crimes. Agpaw is seeking his third term as mayor of Markham.

“After you serve your sentence – it should stop—it should not continue to be a life sentence," he said.