2 Men Robbed in Parking Lot of Park Ridge Mariano's

Police in suburban Park Ridge are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of a Mariano's Friday night, authorities said.

At around 8:15 p.m., two men told officers they were walking outside of Mariano's, 1900 S. Cumberland Ave., and toward their vehicle when three men wearing masks approached them, Park Ridge police stated in a news release. The offenders then displayed guns and demanded the victims' wallets and phones, the victims recounted. The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a Nissan Rouge, traveling southbound on Cumberland.

Police say the offenders and their vehicle matched the description of the suspects who carried out three robberies the same evening in the parking lot of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. Detectives in both Park Ridge and Des Plaines are working together and reviewing surveillance footage from both parking lots, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Park Ridge police at 847-318-5252.