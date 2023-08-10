Man who claims Chicago police detective framed him for murder freed from prison

Family and friends gathered in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Court Building to celebrate after Cook County Associate Judge Domenica Stephenson ruled to free Louis Robinson from prison for a 1996 murder, which he insists he did not do.

“He wants his grandchildren. He wants to be a grandpa," aid daughter Louisha Robinson.

Judge Stephenson had denied Robinson’s appeals several times even though the Cook County State’s Attorney office asked the court to overturn his conviction. Robinson’s family said they were surprised the judge changed her mind.

Robinson went to prison when his oldest daughter was 5 years old and his youngest daughter was born shortly after he was locked up.

“I’m just excited. I’ve never met my Daddy. I’m 26, I’ll be 27 in November. I’ve never met him in real life. Here was the first time I seen him. Our mother never believed in taking us to prison,” Zapria Robinson said.

Twenty seven years after his arrest, Louis Robinson was finally freed after years of court appeals.

“It’s difficult to call it justice when Detective Guevara shattered this entire family’s life for 27 years," said Attorney Lyla Wasz-Piper of the Exoneration Project.

Robinson’s attorneys with the Exoneration Project had submitted court records showing former Chicago police detective Reynaldo Guevara pressured the witness in the case to lie and blame Robinson for a 1996 murder which led to his conviction.

Guevara repeatedly pleaded the fifth under oath during a deposition last year—refusing to answer any questions.

When asked by attorneys if he framed Louis Robinson for the shooting of Kelly Velez in June of 1996, Guevara replied, “the fifth.”

“Guevara destroyed and terrorized an entire community and Chicago continues to reckon with his misconduct and we’re grateful that the state is starting to recognize and work on mending some of the harm,” Wasz-Piper said.

“He missed everything. His whole life for nothing, for something he didn’t do. It’s not fair, “ Zapria said.

His family said that as soon as Robinson returns to Chicago, they’ll celebrate with a homecooked meal he’s been asking for.

“Just, all come together. Be together and get him his grandkids,” Zapria said.

Data reviewed by NBC 5 Investigates found the city of Chicago has paid more than $288 million dollars in wrongful conviction settlements since 2010.

Louis Robinson is the 42nd Guevara conviction to be overturned, according to his attorney. Attorneys with the Exoneration Project said they are trying to free more people still wrongly imprisoned by Reynaldo Guevara.