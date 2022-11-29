Man Wanted in Connection With Wisconsin Dating App Incidents Arrested: Police

A man wanted by police in several counties in connection with a kidnapping and death investigation linked to the drugging and robbing of multiple women on dating apps has been arrested in Wisconsin, police announced Tuesday.

Franklin police said the person was taken into custody at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, just after the department, located southwest of Milwaukee, put out a warning that he had been spotted at a business in the area Monday evening.

The alert said the man was wanted "by several area jurisdictions" for several reasons, including in connection with kidnapping and death investigations.

Though the man has not yet been charged in those cases, Racine police, who were also searching for the man, noted he was arrested on "outstanding warrants." Police had earlier noted the man had outstanding warrants for five counts of personal ID theft in Racine.

Last week, authorities intensified their search for the person they believed was behind a string of incidents in which women were drugged and robbed. According to NBC affiliate WTMJ, a 55-year-old woman apparently targeted by the suspect in the case suffered an “unknown medical emergency” and later died.

Racine police put out numerous warnings about the man they said has "met women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss." Authorities say that at least three women have been targeted so far.

Police say that the women end up unconscious while in the suspect's company, and he then robs them.

The wanted man has ties to both Wisconsin and to northern Illinois, according to Racine police.

In connection with the most recent incident, a South Milwaukee bar owner told WTMJ a regular guest had arrived at the establishment with the wanted man. Police said the two ordered drinks, and that the woman passed out just a few minutes later.

“We’ve never seen this guy here before,” Powers on 10th owner Joseph Braun said. “They each ordered a drink, she was in here five minutes tops, and within that five minutes she was just standing there and she froze.”

A bartender called 911, according to WTMJ, and she was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died.

Braun said the suspect said he was “going to get her inhaler” and fled the scene.

Police said a person they believe is the same, man met another woman on a dating app in Racine, then drugged her and stole her credit card.

Federal officials were also assisting with the search.